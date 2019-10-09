Vanguard Logo

120 million rats to invade British homes ―Expert

7:47 pm

Increasingly chilly temperatures are set to bring hoards of freezing and hungry rats swarming into homes across the United Kingdom.

And the population of these disease-ridden rodents outnumber humans nearly two to one as a massive 120 million brown rats will be seeking nests, DailyMail reported.

Rats, that can produce up to a dozen babies six times every year, will chew through almost anything to make a hole large enough to enter your home.

Managing Director of Cleankill Pest Control Paul Bates told The Sun: ‘Recent heavy rain has forced many rats above ground.’

He added: “As it gets colder, however, as it is now, rats will move closer to food supplies indoors and for somewhere warm to nest – that means people’s homes.”

There are a variety of methods to keep rats away.

Top tips include storing food away in containers that have secure lids; keeping outdoor bins fully covered with lids that shut and clearing gardens of anything that they could hide in, according to MailOnline.

Areas that rats may target include garages (as they could be easier to access than houses), attics and cellars.

