12-year-old Ghanaian gets university admission

A 12-year-old prodigy has won a spot at university to study public administration in Ghana

Viemens Bamfo is the youngest out of nearly 3,000 students who have just been enrolled at The University of Ghana.

He passed entrance exams with flying colours after being home-schooled by his father Robert Bamfo.

He told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme that he has ambitions for Ghana’s top job:

“I want to become the President of Ghana, I want to lift high the flag of Ghana and make Ghana a truly independent country like China, the US, Britain and other countries.”

He hopes to study constitutional law, the political systems of administration, principals of management, economics and accounting.

His father, who has a degree in chemical engineering, said his son’s achievement wasn’t a surprise.

“I have invested time and energy giving him the necessary essentials that will help him to take up the challenges and the associated opportunities that go with it. So I wasn’t shocked.”

He gave an insight into the secret behind raising a prodigy.

“Initially I had made my boy appreciate that he is not going to be defined by the law of averages, that he should be an outlier… That’s what he should strive for, and that calls for hard work and he is prepared to do it.”

