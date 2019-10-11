11 people died in Chile violent protests over ticket price hike

The mayor of Chile capital city, Santiago has announced that no lesser than 11 people have died as a result of the violent protests in the country.

The mayor, Karla Rubilar said about eight of them died on Sunday, making the day the most deadly in the week of demonstrations.

Most of these deaths were reported to have been during lootings by the protesters whenever a place like supermarkets was set on fire.

Why are the citizens of Chile protesting?

The government of Chile announced it will be increasing the public transport ticket price.

In response, the citizens took to the street to protest their dissatisfaction. The protesters also took the opportunity to register their discontent at the living costs and inequality in the country.

Sunday marked the seventh day of the protest.

“We are at war with a powerful enemy, relentless, that does respect anyone or anything,” the Chile President, Sebastian Piñera told reporters.

With a state of emergency already in place, schools in the Santiago metropolitan region would remain closed on Monday, Rubilar announced.

“We are trying to bring back peace to the people,” said Rubilar, adding, “We received your message, but in order to carry it out we need to dialogue in peace.”

Chilean airline LATAM Airlines Group said in a statement it had cancelled over 200 flights between Sunday evening and Monday morning local time, affecting international and domestic flights, according to CNN report.





Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights and two-time Chilean President, on Monday urged the government to work with “all sectors of society to find a solution” which would “address the grievances of the population.”

“I also urge all those planning to take part in protests later today and going forward, to do so peacefully,” she said in a statement Monday.

“There needs to be open and sincere dialogue by all actors concerned to help resolve this situation, including a profound examination of the wide range of socio-economic issues underlying the current crisis,” Bachelet added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.