11 inmates rescued in another torture home in Zaria

Eleven inmates were rescued in what the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kaduna State on Tuesday said were “torture homes” in Zaria, Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

This is the third such facilities uncovered in Kaduna state, two of the earlier ones discovered were in Rigassa in Kaduna Metropolis.

At the Zaria rehabilitation centres, known as ‘Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih’in Zaria, 11 inmates, mostly men and children were rescued.

The two centres are located at Limanchi Corner and Marmara, all in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna State Command, Mr Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, who paraded the arrested owners of the centres, revealed that sadly, three inmates of the centres died before help could reach them

The inmates of the centres were found in chains and are between 11 and 40 years.

The NSCDC boss said: “We busted two of the centres Limanchi Corner and Marmara Centres all in Zaria and evacuated 11 inmates ranging from 11-40 years of age from the two centres while one other centre had released their inmates following information that other centres have been busted but we arrested the operator,”

He said the arrested five operators of the centres and the victims in their custody, would be handed over to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development for protective custody and prosecution.

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who arrived the headquarters of the NSCDC Kaduna in the company of the Commissioners for internal security and home affairs Aruwan Samuel and that of Human Services and Social development Hajia Hafsat Baba condemned the inhuman treatment against a fellow human being.

The deputy governor told journalists that the state government would take necessary actions against the operators while the victims would be provided necessary medical care before handing them over to their parents.

She urged parents to desist from taking their children to such centres, else they would be made to face the full weight of the law of the land.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old Abdullahi Ishola from Osun State told newsmen that he was lured to the centre be a family member.

According to him, “a family member just took me there and all of a sudden and found myself in chains.

“I was chained in the leg and hands and ever since then, I have been under unbearable inhuman treatment. I was beaten regularly and denied foods for several days,” he said.

One of the operators of the Zaria centre, Muktar Aliyu, claimed that the inmates were brought to the centres by their parents and also denied maltreating the inmates.

