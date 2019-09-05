As part of Zidora Aid Foundation mission of enriching lives and empowering minds, Zidora Aid Foundation on the 3rd of September, 2019 awarded Ukwueze Onyedika Israel, a first class graduate of petroleum engineering with the grant of one million naira to help in actualizing his edutech innovation. Having been selected alongside with two other nominees, he came out first with his idea of an online skill acquisition platform.

Being an intelligent young man with potentials, Ukwueze Onyedika Israel won series of scholarships as an undergraduate at the Federal University of Technology Owerri. A goal oriented and passionate tech enthusiast who seeks to empower Africa by developing a skill acquisition platform for Africans.

READ ALSO:

The online skill acquisition platform according to Ukwueze Onyedika Israel, is an innovation that is designed to equip African youths with the necessary entrepreneurial skills as a bid to reduce unemployment and also increase the productivity level of African youths. Ukwueze Onyedika Israel, believes that if the African youthful population is rightfully engaged, the continent has the human capacity advantage to make the continent great. This indeed will add more value to the people of Africa and the continent as a whole.

Additionally, Zidora Aid Foundation strongly believes that the edutech innovation of Ukwueze Onyedika Israel to solve one of Africa’s biggest problems which is unemployment will turn out to be a success story that will changes lives across the continent. For we believe when minds are empowered, greatness is born.

VANGUARD