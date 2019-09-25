Zero chance of Trump and Rouhani meeting at UN ―Iranian official

There is no chance that the presidents of the United States, Donald Trump and Iran, Raohani will meet during the United Nations General Assembly this week, an Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday,

“Zero,” said the official on condition of anonymity as Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani prepared to give a speech at the annual gathering of world leaders in New York amid heightened tension between the longtime enemies.

The confrontation between Tehran and Washington has ratcheted up since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

In his UN speech on Tuesday, Trump accused Iranian leaders of “bloodlust” and called on other nations to join the United States in applying pressure on Iran after Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities that Washington blames on Tehran despite its denials, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury announced new Iran-related sanctions on five Chinese individuals and six entities it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran. The entities include two Cosco Shipping subsidiaries but not the parent company itself.

However, Trump also said there was a path to peace and Rouhani, the nuclear pact’s architect has left the door open to diplomacy, saying that if sanctions were lifted, Washington could join nuclear talks between Tehran and other powers.

