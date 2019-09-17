Zamfara monarch commends UKAid for empowering pregnant women

The Emir of Tsafe, in Zamfara, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, has commended the UK Department for International Development (DFID) for empowering pregnant women in the state through its Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP).

Bawa made the commendation in Gusau on Tuesday, at the inception meeting of GDGP II project in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDGP project is being implemented in Jigawa and Zamfara by the Save the Children and Action Against Hunger.

According to Bawa, the project supports each pregnant woman with N4,000 monthly to take care of themselves for two years.

He said that the main goal of the CDGP programme was to ensure effective childcare, growth and development as well as eradication of poverty among women in the state.

He said that two local governments of Anka and Tsafe were selected for the project.

The monarch noted that the project had enhanced awareness of maternity care and child development among women, especially in rural communities.

“I commend the DFID as founding partners of this project, the implementors and other stakeholders, who contributed to the success of the phase 1 project in this state.

“As custodian of one of the benefiting LGAs, Tsafe, I am happy to be recognised and invited to attend this meeting.

“On behalf of the entire people of Tsafe Emirate, we will continue to support this project to succeed in achieving the desired goals and objectives,” the emir said.

The Acting National Programme Manager of the CDGP, Mrs Karina Lopez, said the phase 1 pilot projects in the state, indicated positive impact in the lives of the vulnerable groups, especially the children.

Lopez said that the UKAid granted the extension of the projects to phase II for two years to further strengthen and scale up social protection to achieve high coverage.

“In the Save the Children, we are very glad to keep our partnership with Zamfara state government and other stakeholders, to continue to decrease poverty in the state,” she said.

In his remark, the state Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, reiterated the state government’s commitments to continue to partner with NGOs to move the state forward.

Balarabe, represented by the Permanent Secretary, State SDGs office, Alhaji Sani Garba, said the state government had identified the roles played by the CDGP project in the fight against poverty in the state.

“We will continue to provide all the necessary support to ensure the success of CDGP 2 projects, in this state”, he said.

Earlier, the Advocacy Officer, Save the Children International, Mr Nura Muhammad, said the meeting was aimed at introducing the projects to relevant stakeholders to discuss how they could succeed.

Muhammad said that in the CDGP phase 1, about 93,000 pregnant women benefited in Anka and Tsafe local government areas of the state.

He said over N11 billion has been disbursed by the UKAid within the four years of the project in Zamfara.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, members of the academia, the media and Civil Society Organisations.

