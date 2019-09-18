Zamfara Governor’s wife to sponsor orphans’ education

Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Balkisu Matawalle on Wednesday in Gusau pledged to partner with organisations in sponsoring orphans to acquire quality education.

Mrs Matawalle who made the pledge at the second anniversary of Juvenile Aid Foundation said she would give priority to the education of orphans and other disadvantaged children in the state.

The governor’s wife who was represented by her Personal Private Secretary, Hajiya Samira Bappa, commended the foundation for sponsoring 60 orphans to acquire education.

“I congratulate the management and staff of Juvenile Aid Foundation for celebrating their two years of existence and achievements recorded during the period under review.

“I observe that this year is a year of celebration with a difference because we are making arrangements with this foundation to see how we can partner to boost grassroots education.

“I am aware that the foundation is currently sponsoring the education of about 60 orphans in this state, this is a welcome development,” she said.

Mrs Matawalle directed officials of the organisation to submit the expenditure of an additional set of orphans to be sponsored for education.

“I commend and appreciate the giant efforts of Juvenile Aid Foundation for their positive thinking about the future of our children particularly the vulnerable groups.”

She noted that the efforts of the foundation were in line with the policy of the state administration led by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“The state government, recently approved foreign scholarship to 200 indigenes of this state to study Medicine, Paramedical, Engineering courses and Computer Sciences among others in India, Sudan, China and Cyprus.”

She added that the government also conducted an entrance examination to select brilliant pupils and junior secondary school student for enrollment into Key Science Academy Abuja and Zaria Academy.

“As we all know, government alone cannot take care of all the educational needs of the citizens.

“l am appealing to well-meaning individuals and other NGOs in this state to emulate the Juvenile Aid Foundation in this regard,” the governor’s wife said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Kamal Dalhatu thanked Mrs Matawalle for her pledge to support the foundation.

Dalhatu assured that apart from the orphans education project, the organisation also run various programmes supporting vulnerable groups in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria