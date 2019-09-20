Zamfara APC sets up committee for party development plan

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sets up a nine-man technical committee to draft development plans of the party in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, inaugurated the committee at the party secretariat in Gusau on Friday.

Liman said that Alhaji Musa Mallaha, the state Deputy Chairman of the party was appointed as Chairman of the Committee.

He said Other members of the committee comprised Zamfara North Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’o, former Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Umar Jibo, Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Dr Awwal Bawa and former Special Adviser to the Governor on Mass Education, Alhaji Kabiru Jangeru.

Members also include Alhaji Nasiru Magayaki, Umar Lawal, APC Chairman Maradun Local Government Area and Alhaji Aminu Gamagiwa and Chairman of Maradun Local Government Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, as the Secretary of the committee.

He said that the committee was mandated to use the recommendations of the party stakeholders from the 14 local government areas and three zonal secretariats of the party to provide a draft on how to party would move forward.

“You know, the party had recently come up with monthly stakeholders meetings at local government levels and zonal meetings in every two months.

“The essence of the meetings is to collect various party members views for the development of the party.

“This committee is going to work on submissions of our members at the grassroots.

“This is part of the measures to ensure that the party stakeholders at the grassroots are involved taking decisions for the development of the party in the state.

“We thanked God, since when we started that meetings, we have recorded various achievements, especially at the grassroots.

“Our members have fully been participating in all the meetings and other activities of the party across the state.

“Even though there were some few members of our party who defected to PDP recently in this state, the APC remains united and strongest political party in Zamfara.

“Those who defected to PDP recently were just political customers who are working to only serve their selfish interests.

“They are in PDP today and if APC comes into power tomorrow they would also return to us.

“You know, no political party wants to lose any of its members but, I am speaking to you there is no cause for alarm o APC in Zamfara over their defection”, Liman explained.

NAN further reports that the committee was given two weeks to submit its report to the party.

