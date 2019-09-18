Youths plan to cause violence ahead of tribunal judgment — AILM

A foremost socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has raised alarm over what it calls “grand plot” by youths mobilised by the All Progressives Congress disrupt and cause violence at the governorship election tribunal tomorrow.

The governorship elections petitions tribunal fixed Thursday 19th September for judgment on the Akwa Ibom governorship election petitions.

AILM at a press conference in Uyo on Wednesday 18th September, claimed it got intelligence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) through its State youth leader and the security adviser to the party’s governorship candidate, have hired thugs to disrupt the sitting of the tribunal and cause violence in Uyo, the State capital thereafter.

Addressing journalists, Acting Secretary of the group, Solomon Abasiekong Esq, said he was disappointed at the despicable plot by the APC to jeopardize the enduring peace enjoyed in the State.

Also read:

“Let it be known that we are aware of the arrangement made by the APC through her State youth leader and the S.A. on Security to the party’s governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, to cause violence in Uyo and other parts of the State tomorrow”.

“To say the least, we are disappointed by the grand plot drafted by the APC ahead of Thursday’s judgment by the governorship election petitions tribunal. We had thought the APC should allow Akwa Ibom people to forget the earlier exposed wholesale negotiation to import arms into the State during the election by her governorship candidate”.

“As a peace-loving group, we will not keep quiet and watch the APC carry out reprehensible violent attacks on innocent citizens of the State and upset the peace enjoyed in the State under the current administration led by Governor Udom Emmanuel”.

AILM called on security agencies to raise up and provide maximum security tomorrow, throughout the State.

The group also called on youths in the State to resist all forms of pressure and inducements by leaders of the APC and their proxies to use them to foment trouble and break the law.

The group appealed to the youths to challenge anyone who incites them to cause violence in the State to bring their children out to lead the pack.

Vanguard