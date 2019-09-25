Youths adaptation to ICT, get-rich quick syndrome fuelling cybercrime

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, yesterday, blamed the rising cases of cybercrime among the youths to get-rich-quick syndrome and their adaptation to Information and Communication Technologies, ICT.

Igwe, who was represented by the Dean of Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Lawrence Ezeanyika, bemoaned the development which according to him, is having unimaginable negative effects on the economies globally, adding that it requires ethical approach to arrive at the solutions.

He spoke during an annual lecture of Postgraduate students of the institution entitled “Cybercrime among Nigerian Graduates: Implications on National Development” at the UBA Hall of Fame, UNN.

He said that as the first alumnus Vice-Chancellor of UNN, he is challenged to bring to bear, all the lofty dreams he has had for the university right from when he was a student of the institution, assuring that he has taken bold steps to integrate all newly employed staff on the payroll of the institution.

While delivering his keynote speech, on the topic “Emerging National Demands, Postgraduate Research in Nigeria and the Tradition of Requirement Fulfilment’ a member of the Governing Council of the institution, Alhaji Abdulahi Yunusa, said, countries who are perceived to be doing well are those with decent research and development expenditure pedigree.

According to Yunusa, the problem of Nigeria lies in her refusal to do what countries that are serious about development do, regretting that the nation has performed poorly in research endeavours.

Yunusa, who was represented by a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies of the university, Onyemuche Ejesu, also challenged the postgraduate students to embark on impact-laden researches that would proffer solutions to the myriad of problems looking the nation in the face.

Also speaking, the Dean of the Students Affairs Department, Prof. Edwin Omeje, lauded the postgraduate students association, led by the executive governor of Peter Odili Hall, Samuel Efido, for mulling solutions to Nigeria’s problem; cyber criminality.

He pledged to support the students in finding answers to their problems.

