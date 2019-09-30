You don’t have to be broke because of wedding – Indigocrystal Concept

By Gabriel Olawale

Indigocrystal Concept, an event management company, has urged would-be couples to always plan their wedding ceremony within the scope of their budget to avoid ugly experience after the event.

Speaking during the shooting of wedding movie entitled “Ódodomi” in Lagos, Team Leader at Indigocrystal Concept, Temitope Oluwajimi, said: “Potential couple need to understand that wedding a day programme while marriage is a life time, so it won’t make sense to spend all your life saving on just a day ceremony and forget that you still have a long journey to go.

“My Flower (Ódodomi) is a movie that highlights the important role event planner can play in ensuring you have a beautiful outing. Event planner will help you plan within the scope of your budget and make sure that your priority is taking care.

“People come for a wedding and go, what the couple is left with is the memory. So we try as much as possible to make sure that important moments are properly captured. We also put into consideration couples priorities, which range from food, drink, decoration, attire among other things.”

Temitope disclosed that the movie which aimed to sensitized soon-to-be couples was supported by kingsceliahotels and Suit, Daydream.pictures, Pitan_wale photography, Dj_coal, Deaconkahmoh, Ndtalk, Tropicaleventsandrentals, Chizzyconcept, Timtropiks_films, Turning point_bridals, Darenabeautyhome, Entynas_events among others.

She added that through Indigocrystal Academy, they trained people on event planning, decor and styling, “with our dynamic way of operation, we give the extra touch that goes beyond the conventional, and create for you an unforgettable experience we include our professional skills based on creativity and innovation.”

Vanguard