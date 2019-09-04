Breaking News
You are a committed official -Buhari lauds Mustapha at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, as “a hardworking and committed public official.’’

Buhari gave the commendation in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the goodwill message to the SGF on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, the President wrote: “I am proud of your amazing zeal and commitment to duty and your passion for the progress of Nigeria.”

He added that, “Boss Mustapha is a team leader who inspires others in addition to his humility, which are essential ingredients of leadership.

“Since your appointment as SGF, you have carried out your responsibilities with humility and impressive dedication, and I urge you not to rest on your oars.’’

The President wished him “many Happy Returns’’. (NAN)

