…Says no campaigns against him will hold

A Yoruba youth’s group, Southwest Youth Congress (SYC) has said that the personality and leadership qualities of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have brought honour to the Yoruba race and the entire South West region.

The youth’s group, in a statement by Comrade Bamise Akintomide, said that the VP has displayed such patriotic and unmatched leadership qualities which the nation has yearned to have for a very long time.

It said despite the campaigns from those it described as cabals, that it would not allow any quarter to dent the good image of the VP.

SYC said the campaigns against the VP are all targeted at 2023.

The group, who expressed dismay over the recent false campaigns targeted at the VP, however said that no such campaigns will hold ground as Nigerians know better that the VP is an asset the country needs.

According to the group, “sadly they have also enlisted the support of agents of calumny of an equally desperate opposition, it is our considered opinion that such campaign of calumny against a decent character like the Vice President will not hold water in the eyes of right thinking Nigerians.”

The group said “the South West Youth Congress will like to emphasize that the leadership shown by Professor Osinbajo over the period he has worked alongside President Muhammadu Buhari to pilot the affairs of this country have proven his capacity for effective and result-driven governance.”

It said it is ever in support of the VP and will not allow anybody to dent the image of the VP over any guise.

SYC also said that, “we however call on all stakeholders and political leaders in the South West to be circumspect and unite in support of the Vice President who has displayed the attributes of competence and loyalty, both of which have brought honor to the entire Yoruba race and the south west region.

