…His acceptance caused more disunity in the race,

…calls for a more inclusive and unified process devoid of politics and political party colouration.

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Yoruba Youth Group Coalition (YYGC) today denounce the declaration of Prof Banji Akintoye as the leader of the Yoruba race by a handful of people saying “his emergence as Yoruba leader we believe can jeopardize our future if care is not taken because it has caused more disunity among Yorubas than any good.

They, therefore, frowned “at the backyard and lopsided process to produce a leader for the Yoruba race by the handful of people”.

This was contained in a communiqué issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital and signed by the Yoruba Youth National Leader, Comrade Eric Oluwole and the Coalition spokesperson Aremo Ojo Bright.

“While his personality is not in the subject of debate, the process is shameful, unprofessional, despicable, barbaric and undermining the status of a Professor.

“We hence charge him to put the interest of Yoruba race first and his name, so as not to be shamefully recounted in history as a saboteur of the Yoruba nation for personal aggrandizement.

“The declaration and acceptance by Prof Akintoye have caused more disunity among Yorubas than any good.

“We consider this fire brigade approach as one capable of achieving the total opposite of the desired result for the unification of the Yoruba race. This desecration must stop now.

” We call for a more inclusive and unified process devoid of politics and political party colouration. Where all traditional institutions in the Yoruba nations will be duly involved.

“We find disheartening and barbaric after an adequate investigation into the imbroglio caused by the declaration of Prof. Banji Akintoye as Yoruba leader, the fingering of many personal and self-interest motivated elders in the Yoruba race.

“They are playing the cards of a spoiler and hell-bent at destroying the collective interest of our race.

“We advise that our revered professor does not tow the paths of this hungry and money mongers who wish to use his name to score a point, in order to destroy our collective heritage.

“Ordinarily as youth groups we would have kept mute in other to let the sleeping dog lie, however, we are constrained by the eternal effect that our silence will portray.

“To this end, we are worried about how history will judge and absolve us. Hence the urgent need for all the progressive youth groups of Yoruba extraction to call for caution and further actions capable of derailing the development and progress of the Yoruba race.

” Youths all over the world have graduated from being just future leaders to leaders of today and tomorrow. Hence we cannot afford to mortgage our future by keeping criminal silence on this pertinent issue.

The youths said “we are shocked that a revered Professor of his status will accept such.

Also read:

“The emergence of Prof Akintoye as Yoruba leader we believe can jeopardize our future if care is not taken because it has caused more disunity among Yorubas than any good.

“We consider the actions of these instigators as too insulting to our generation. Equally that Prof. Banji Akintoye can stoop so low to accept the unknown leadership when there is a genuine existing structure is alarming.

“Furthermore, the youths will not entertain any further disunity among the Yoruba leaders, as we will consider any of such brooders of disunity as an enemy of the Yoruba race and will declare them Persona non-grata henceforth.

” We will take them up, via our youthfulness, intellectual confrontation and would take no chance at putting them where they belong.

“We shall soon meet in a larger forum with the elders to discuss the leadership of Yoruba land. For now, Prof Banji Akintoye is hereby denounced as Yoruba leader and advised as a father to heed to our calls forthwith.

“As youths, we will continue to protect the image of Yoruba land as our very lives, there is no place like home. “Ile ni abo isinmi Oko”!!! Ile Oodua oni baje…

“We restate that for the time being, Afenifere remains our umbrella body and that support be given to the existing leadership.

“Yoruba youths worldwide express its disaffection on the quest taken by some of the disgruntled saboteurs of Yoruba race the attempt to dethrone a recognized and distinguished leader Pa. Chief Reuben Fasoranti in his lifetime by Prof. Akintoye. This is highly unfair and ridiculous. The least of what is expected of a Professor.

They declared that “Yoruba elders and leaders instead of channelling energy towards this path of disunity and unproductiveness should focus same to ensure our governors are accountable; help address the issues of insecurity in the Yoruba nation and empower our teeming hardworking youths. Our unity is undebatable.

Vanguard