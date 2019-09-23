Yemi-Esan Kinsmen Lauds Appointment As Acting HoS

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Ijumu Local Government Area Traditional Council and Ijumu Development Union (IDU) has felicitated with Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan on her appointment as acting Head of Service of the Federation by Mr. President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

The Acting HoS is from Ikoyi in Ijumu council area of the state.

The kinsmen in a statement by HRM. Oba Williams Ayeni, Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom and Chairman, Ijumu Local Government Area Traditional Council; and Mr. Taiye Atibioke

National President, Ijumu Development Union (IDU) yesterday.

The duo described her appointment as a thing of joy to the community, “We received the news of the appointment with joy as the appointment is first of its kind in the history of the Kingdom, Okun land and Kogi State in particular and it is an honor to us as a people.

“Also the appointment is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is anchored on equity, fairness, and justice. “While we note that the appointment of our daughter is a welcomed development and a step in the right direction, we appreciate President Buhari for the honor done Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and we will continue to be grateful to him and as well pray for the success of his administration.

“We are optimistic that the new acting Head of Service will justify the confidence reposed in her with hard work, sincerity, honesty, and transparency in the discharge of her assignment.

“May God grant you more wisdom, good health, and God’s protection as you pilot the affairs of your office

