YahClick connects Nigeria’s iSAT to Al Yah3 satellite

By Prince Osuagwu

UAE-based global satellite operator Yahsat has connected, Nigeria’s teleport, satellite, and terrestrial network operator, iSAT to its Ka-band Al Yah 3 satellite service, through the services of its satellite broadband arm YahClick.

The connection agreement means that the Lagos-based iSAT will get maximum broadband capacity from Al Yah 3 satellite, which was launched in 2018. The arrangement aims to provide iSAT’s customers in Nigeria with integrated, tailor-made solution to accommodate the changing demands and trends of the market.

The addition of Ka-band HTS satellite services to ISAT’s portfolio reinforces ISAT positioning towards market-leadership in providing hybrid solutions and using relevant technology services driven by customer demand.

Channels Manager at iSAT, Yomi Oluremekun said, “This addition to our portfolio builds on our strong and growing relationship with satellite operators. This further extends our infrastructure and network operations, enabling the delivery of reliable, protected, and secure communications to our customers”.

VP Sales Africa at YahClick, Michael Brown, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with iSAT as a long-term client.

This agreement is another example of YahClick’s rapid growth in the continent, which was further accelerated by the launch of our third satellite last year. The new satellite added 19 new markets to our existing footprint in Africa. We are thrilled that iSAT believes in our connectivity solutions, team capabilities, and commitment to the delivery of customised, bespoke services.”

As part of the agreement, iSAT will have access to YahClick’s latest virtual network operator (VNO) services, which Brown said will help iSAT have full control and management over their own capacity, deliver flexibility, while providing high-speed, economical Ka-band capacity.

Brown added that Yahclick’s technical team, will in addition, support iSAT to offer far-reaching broadband coverage across Nigeria.

Vanguard