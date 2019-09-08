…Says Attackers acted as if they had the right to kill

President of Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, NICASA, Mr Ben Okoli, in this exclusive chat, speaks on the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Apart from identifying why the attacks are recurring, Okoli lists measures to be taken by the South African government to prevent another crisis.

There are conflicting reports regarding the cause of the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa. What instigated them?

I cannot categorically link it with an incident. What I know is that we are seeing the result of pent-up anger. The week before, there were protests by South Africans against their government for lack of service delivery. The protests had nothing to do with Nigerians. Suddenly, there was a crisis in Pretoria between a Tanzanian and a taxi driver and South Africans started destroying properties belonging to foreigners. The foreigners who were targeted were Nigerians and that gave it a xenophobic colouration. And before we could stop the crisis in Pretoria, the attacks spread to other cities. Our people had to run for safety. Our people here are doing legitimate businesses. Those whose shops were looted are major dealers in gold and diamond, cars, electronics; operators of restaurants, cafes. No fewer than 12 shops belonging to Nigerians were destroyed before the police came. The police arrived late. There was a false report by a South African television channel which claimed that a Nigerian killed the taxi driver. We do not know if that was what fuelled the crisis. It was a false report because no Nigerian was involved in the taxi driver incident and a Nigerian did not kill anybody. We have written to the TV station to demand a retraction of the statement. We also asked them to tender an unreserved apology to the Nigerian community in South Africa and if they fail, we will sue them.

Since the attacks started, have the South African authorities reached out to the Nigerian community which you head?

They have not reached out to us. We have been making efforts to reach them but these efforts are fruitless so far. As the people on the ground, we are giving situation reports to our Consulate General and Ambassador. The information we are providing is from all the provinces in South Africa. The Consular General has granted interviews to South African television channels and asked the station that gave the false report to retract the statement. The station has not done that and we are waiting for their response before we make the next move. The South African authorities have not contacted us to enable us to know what they are doing. We have stated that the efforts they put in came very late because, at the time they rose to the occasion, the damage had been done. For instance, an attack was carried out in a place that is just 200 meters to a police station, yet the police arrived at the place late. I am talking about a place called Jeppe. There are two police stations there. One is Jeppe Town Police Station and there is another one. And the two police stations are less than a kilometre apart and they are very big police stations with adequate manpower. Nothing was done until after the attacks had been carried out. Their response came too late.

In one of the videos trending online, the Deputy Police Minister in South Africa was seen complaining that foreigners have taken over South Africa. Also, there was a statement credited to the South African President, lamenting that foreigners have taken over businesses in South Africa. These remarks easily pass as hate speeches that could trigger xenophobic attacks. Are the claims of these two leaders true?

I do not understand what the authorities are saying about people doing businesses illegally. Probably, they were talking about undocumented immigrants. What I know is that people set up their businesses in shops or stores they have rented. I do not know how such businesses could be termed illegal. Maybe those doing businesses without residence permits are the people they are referring to.

Are you saying that the average Nigerian business in South Africa is registered?

Nigerians doing business should be encouraged by government because being able to do business puts people out of crime. Anyone doing business would not have time to commit a crime. The government should encourage people to do business and facilitate documentation for them so that they would comply. It is not necessary to tag them as illegal. If they are illegal, efforts should be made to make them legal. Some of these business people are considered illegal because they don’t have documents.

What other reactions do you want from the Federal Government apart from its decision to recall the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa and do you think the government’s action would help the plight of Nigerians in that country?

I don’t think the Federal Government’s action would heighten the situation in South Africa. What they are trying to do is to drive home the point that they are not happy with what is happening to Nigerians in South Africa. It is a diplomatic process that could make the South African government realise that it has to improve security around foreign nationals in their country. They must protect the lives and property of other nationals in that country. The sad aspect of this is that a week before the incident, there was an intelligence report that the attacks were likely to take place. It was even on the social media that the attacks were going to take place. I believe the information was communicated to relevant authorities but nothing was done.

Now that there are reprisal actions from Nigerians at home, do you see that as a strong message to South Africans who attack foreign nationals?

We at NICASA are not in support of violence. We do not support any form of reactionary violence. We should show that we are better. Besides, the properties being destroyed in Nigeria are not South African properties. South Africa only owns the franchise while Nigerians manage the business. Attacking the properties means that we are attacking our properties, not South African properties. We are only adding sorrow to our pains. We are discouraging people to discontinue such acts because we have relatives working in those places. If those places are attacked, we are equally depriving our brothers their means of livelihood. The Nigerian government should stop the reprisal attacks so that they would not spread from state to state.

There are doubts as to the seriousness of the South African government in addressing the core issues that lead to xenophobic attacks. What kind of measures would you suggest for the South African government?

The South African government should improve security around foreign nationals. We expect improved measures in information gathering to be able to nip such a crisis in the bud next time. Of course, there should be an improvement in how the authorities respond to such attacks like riot control and crowd control. If their constitutional provisions do not allow them to be forceful in dealing with such acts of violence, I think they should review their methodology and also improve on other approaches they use in combating crime. If the methods they have been applying to solve xenophobic attacks have not worked, this is the time to apply another method.

Why are Nigerians usually the major targets of xenophobic attacks in South Africa?

The major reasons are rivalry and envy. We stand out and are very successful. We have businesses and our people flourish in every field. In business, academia, medicine, and science among others, we have the best. All these and other positive factors are the contributors. Also, there is rivalry among nations. South Africa feels it competes with Nigeria. The rebasing of our economy was also not well received here. They felt challenged. We are greatly concerned about the continuous negative stereotyping of our citizens by the authorities, agencies and officials. This situation has negatively positioned our citizens for xenophobic attacks. Nigerians experience nationality profiling and hate at all times.

On demands

The Nigerian community calls for strict observation of the fundamental rights of all individuals, including non-nationals, to equality, dignity and security of lives and property. Xenophobic attacks not only constitute a possible violation of Articles 3, 4, 5, 12, 14 and 28 of the African Charter but also are contrary to the principle of African solidarity which underpins the African Charter. In the light of the foregoing, NICASA calls on the government of South Africa to fully respect and ensure respect by all members of the society of the human rights and freedoms of non-nationals living in South Africa, particularly migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. We call on the government to ensure that the acts of xenophobic attacks are duly investigated and that persons who incited and perpetrated the attacks are brought to justice to end the lack of accountability that feeds the cycle of xenophobic attacks. We are urging political parties, politicians, community leaders and individuals to restrain from statements that fuel division and incite violence against non-nationals.

The government of South Africa should facilitate the establishment of the requisite social and economic conditions and public consciousness that promote tolerance, mutual respect and harmony in local communities where non-nationals reside and try to make a living. They should encourage the South African Human

Rights Commission and civil society organisations to play their part in ensuring that the rights of non-nationals are respected and their lives and businesses protected including having xenophobic statements and attacks dealt with following the rule of law.

The situation has escalated to a point where perpetrators of these crimes now act as though the right to kill, loot and destroy properties belonging Nigerians and other African nationals has been given to them by the authorities.

