Xenophobic attacks: Protect foreigners, businesses, embassies – IGP Adamu orders officers

By Nwafor Sunday

…As Police arrest 125 looters, recover loots in Lagos, enjoin citizens to be law-abiding

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, Wednesday ordered officers of the Nigerian Police to protect foreigners and build water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

This order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos Sate on 3rd September, 2019 by some unidentified persons who attacked and looted the Malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa.

Disclosing this, the forces Public Relations officer, DCP Frank Mba, opined that IGP instructed all the Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation to be ready and ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.

Parts of the statement read:

“The IGP condemns the violent attacks and notes that three police officers were seriously injured and a Police operational vehicle set ablaze. He also notes that a total number of One Hundred and Twenty-Five (125) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while a good number of looted valuables have been recovered by the Police.

“While recognizing the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterates that these must be done within the confines of the law. Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker. Parents and Guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country.

“Meanwhile, the Force has commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.

“The Force is hereby reassuring all law-abiding citizens, embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country of their security and safety.”

Vanguard