Ever since a report emerged yesterday about another xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Nigerians at home and abroad have continued to express their displeasure.

Recall Vanguard Live reported yesterday that no lesser than ten homes, shops and even churches belongings to Nigerians were affected.

As at the time of writing, #SayNoToXenophobia, #SAShutdown, #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks, #shutdownsouthafrica and #StopXenophobia are the five trending #hashtags on Twitter.

Below are some of the comments and reactions by Nigerians;

#SayNoToXenophobia

An anti-corruption campaigner, Kayode Ogundamisi advised the president to forfeit his trip to South Africa to show displeasure at such action.

”’State visit to South Africa’ under this circumstances is uncalled for. Postpone the visit to register your displeasure until South Africa make a firm commitment to protect and protect Nigerians/Africans resident in South Africa. Are we on our knees?”

”There are so many Nigerians in Ghana running their businesses and some are even taking our girls but we don’t mind because we’re one people. We share.

Then you, South Africans, people who don’t even know how to speak good English. Smh”

”God Created us as Humans, before we were Separated to different Continents- Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Australia (or Oceania) and Antarctica.

Bottom line of the story is ‘We were Humans before anything else’.

Let’s peace Reign!”

”When a tortoise is heading for a destruction, and you ask, Mr. tortoise, when will you turn back? The tortoise will answer, not until I have been disgraced! South Africa is traveling on this path. I hope they do turn back before it is to late.”

#SAShutdown

”Just called off a contract with a South African based company this morning. Your people can’t be killing my people and you want my company in business with you.😡😡😡 Gbo gbo yin ti ya werey. South African trip cancelled !!!!”

”Received a call now quite long from a friend in Pretoria, South Africa.

those indigenes are killing our people from house to house, that he’s lost 2 close pals this morning”…. Ahhhhhhhh what’s happening for God sake”

”I lost my uncle in SA two years back, he has a South African wife and 3 daughters. Right now, I’m beginning to think that his wife poisoned him. Why wouldn’t I feel this way, with what I’m seeing on the TL today 😪😪”

”I want to borrow The highest credit I can borrow then after I’m done using it I will break my MTN Sim and throw it away as a way of revenging for this ongoing Xenophobic attack. 😤Who’s doing this with me? 😁

Where’s my Glo sim sef?

Awuasi mmom di3”

”So Nelson mandela was in prison only to give these primitive people freedom??? Black hating on another black. They are still colonised but they can’t see.”

#SayNoToXenophobicAttacks

”Enough is Enough. We need to speak up, stop being Twitter warriors. Join the movement against #XenophobicAttacks”

”I never liked this people for any reason and their country is not on the Top 10 countries i don’t want to visit because i see no Fucking reason why killing of your fellow Africans Fun for them..Right now i’m so VEXED.”

”Dear God,

Are you seeing what’s going down in South Africa?

How about you bring back the ten plagues of Egypt?because I don’t know How people can kill their own kind like it’s nothing.”

Dear God,

Are you seeing what’s going down in South Africa?

#shutdownsouthafrica

#StopXenophobia

Nigerians have also started retaliating physically by invading some Shoprite outlets in Lagos and Ibadan.

In the same development, Nigerians in South Africa are also retaliating the attack.

