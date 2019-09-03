Xenophobic Attacks: Halt this madness now, NAS tells FG

…Accuses South African govt of supporting attacks on Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to stop the unwanted and provocative killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The call came on the heels of the Monday’s xenophobic attack against Nigerians living in the former apartheid enclave.

In a statement by the NAS President, Mr Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, which was made available to Vanguard in Abuja yesterday, the association which is known as Pyrates Confraternity, lamented that the latest xenophobic attack on innocent Nigerians in South Africa was one too many.

It called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately address the incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa through ‘diplomatic response’.

The association also called on the Federal Government to demand that the government of South Africa should prosecute those responsible for “these senseless attacks.”

NAS further called for the prosecution of the South African government officials who have openly supported and justified the attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners living in the country.

According to the statement, “The leadership of the country could not afford to fold its arms while fellow African citizens kill and maim innocent Nigerians living in South Africa.”

Noting that it was not only South Africa that Nigerians reside and work abroad, NAS said xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa had assumed a worrisome dimension.

“In recent times, xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa have assumed an alarming proportion. In fact, there is no period in the last six months that Nigerians working in South Africa have not been attacked.

“The killing of Nigerians and looting of their businesses in South Africa have gone without any meaningful response from the South African Government. NAS is pained to observe that the South African government and her security agencies have stood by as if they are helpless to arrest the inhumanity to Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

“This unspoken tacit support by for the South African government for the killing and maiming of foreign nationals resident in South African must be immediately challenged by the Federal Government of Nigeria by a drastic diplomatic response.,” it said.

