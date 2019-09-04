Xenophobic attacks: Group urges FG to expel S/African Envoy

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A group under the auspices of Democracy Network DN has urged the federal government to sever all diplomatic relations against South Africa until the rainbow nation takes satisfactory action against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

In a statement signed by the group’s Convener Chief Uche Wogu, DN said it has watched with dismay, how the situation has degenerated recently and asked the federal government to take measures to send the South Age can envoy in Nigeria back to his country.

The group also appealed to the federal government to demand the immediate recall of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for deception and denial of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“We call on the federal government to immediately, without further delay, save the lives and property of Nigerians in South Africa by taking the following actions.

“To demand the immediate recall of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for deception and denial of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“In addition to the Special Envoy despatched by the President to South Africa, we urge the President to send a delegation led by the Vice President of Nigeria to the South African President to underscore the seriousness of the xenophobic attacks on her citizens.

“Evoking diplomatic actions against South Africa until satisfactory action is taken. Temporarily sanctioning South African businesses in Nigeria by shutting them down.

“If need be, to commence the evacuation of Nigerians from the troubled regions in South Africa. Addressing Nigerians on what the government has done and is doing since the resumption of the attacks on Nigerians.

“Presenting to Nigerians, the government’s short, medium and long term plans to prevent similar attacks against Nigerians anywhere they reside in the world,” the statement read.

Vanguard