Xenophobic attacks: FG to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa 

On 1:53 pm

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Worried by the spate of attacks on its citizens, the federal government is to evacuate Nigerians willing to leave South Africa.

Lai Mohammed

The Minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the government’s plan at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister announced the recall of Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa and the summoning of the South Africa ambassador to Nigeria for talks over the attacks on Nigerians.

Vanguard

