The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Uba Sani has said that the wave of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa betrays the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Speaking on the incidence, senator Sani said the lacklustre attitude of the South African government to the incidence “has reinforced the perception in informed circles that there may indeed be complicity from the highest level”.

According to him, “the message for South Africa must be loud and clear, that Nigerian lives matter.

“Henceforth no country or people must be allowed to harass, humiliate or intimidate our people. The principle of reciprocity must be applied in our dealings with other nations and their people”, the Senator warned.

Also read:

While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for dispatching a special envoy to the South African President and directing the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister to summon the South African Ambassador to Nigeria, Senator Sani said the continuing attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa is “shocking, deeply disturbing and an affront on African unity”

He said condemned the South African government for its “inaction”, describing their lack-lustre disposition on the matter as “highly condemnable”.

Vanguard