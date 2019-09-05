Xenophobia:Bishop Uzuokwu advises South Africa to stop attacks on foreign Nationals

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Reverend Martin Uzuokwu, on Thursday urged South Africans to stop the attacking foreigners, especially Nigerians, as the act could endanger peace on the continent.

Uzuokwu, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Minna, also urged the South Africans to show forgiveness, love and peace for the overall growth on the continent.

” We are all from the same continent,we need to love one another and also learn how to forgive for peace,progress and political stability in our continent.

” We cannot get to anywhere without forgiveness. If you do not forgive others, the Lord will not forgive you.

“Many prayers offered by some people today were not answered because they did not follow what the Lord says,” Uzuokwu said.

The Cleric condemned the senseless killings of innocent souls going on in some parts of South Africa.

He said, “Africa is a blessed continent, God blessed us with human and many mineral resources but what needs to be done is to love one another to enable us tap the abundant resources at our disposal”.

He also called on the African Union (AU) to act against the inhuman treatment by South African xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals.

Uzuokwu reminded the South African government about Nigeria’s support during the Apartheid struggle and insisted that what Nigeria needed from them at all times were love and accommodation.

He urged Christians to always reflect on consequences of their actions and prepare to account for them before God after death.

‘‘Life on earth is short and brief, but it is what we do in it that determines where we shall be after death.

‘‘We must love one another irrespective of religion, ethnic and political affiliations,’’ he said.

Vanguard