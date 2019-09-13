Xenophobia: Tackle power, corruption to keep Nigerians home, Ikubese tells Buhari

…Hails Onyema, Apostle Suleiman for evacuating Nigerian victims of xenophobia

Former Presidential Aspirant and Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the epileptic power supply in the country as well as tame corruption to discourage Nigerians from emigrating the country and endangering their lives while in search of greener pastures.

Dr. Ikubese, who was reacting to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, however hailed the kind and patriotic gestures of both the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Airpeace Ltd. Mr Allen Onyema and the Senior Pastor, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman for evacuating many Nigerian victims of xenophobia from South Africa free of charge.

The former presidential aspirant, while thanking both men for their kind gestures, urged other Nigerians to join the team.

He said the federal government should ensure that the relevant agencies supposed to aid the returnee Nigerians settle down should not waste time in doing so.

He therefore called on the president to ensure that basic infrastructural needs of the country are available to serve as conducive ground for the country’s economic and people’s development right here in Nigeria.

According to him:

“I thank Mr Allen Onyema, CEO Airpeace Ltd and Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Senior Pastor, Omega Fire Ministries for their kind gestures in evacuating Nigerians from South Africa following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks.

While Mr Onyema made two aircrafts available for free, costing him about N280 million, Apostle Suleiman offered to pay the flight ticket of twenty Nigerians and promised to do more in the coming days.

I can’t thank them enough for their good hearts and patriotic gestures.

I hereby call on other well placed Nigerians to lend helping hands to our brothers and sisters so affected, in evacuating and settling them to new lives, as many of them left South Africa with just travelling bags, leaving behind their age long acquisitions.

I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to host the returnees to a banquet in Aso Rock as to give them a sense of belonging and national pride and direct the necessary government agencies to assist them in settling down to a new life here in Nigeria.

President Buhari should write his name in gold by urgently kick-starting the process of decentralising power (electricity), so that each state will generate its own power, using gas turbines, coals, solar etc and transmit same directly to the end users, without recourse to the National Grid. This would guarantee uninterrupted power supply to Nigerians in less than a year!

If the problem of electricity is solved, 70% of the problems of Nigeria would have been solved as the economy will record an unprecedented boost and many of those who are relocating from Nigeria would choose to remain here and pursue their enterprises with peace of mind.

Mr President should equally tackle the very embarrassing challenge of insecurity that we are currently facing with the seriousness it deserves, as many high placed Nigerians are now making enterprise of these security challenges at the expense of the blood of innocent Nigerians.

Finally, Mr President should deal with corruption with the seriousness it deserves, irrespective of the political affiliation of whoever is found wanting, as no nation can achieve greatness in an atmosphere laden with corruption.

If the tripod problem of power, security and corruption is solved, many Nigerians who are currently resident abroad would voluntarily return home, contribute their quota to the growth of our dear nation and Nigerians will be respected all over the world whenever they travel to other nations.

A New Nigeria is possible. Together we can.

Vanguard