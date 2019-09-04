Xenophobia: South Africans have shown us who they are, let’s show them who we are – Genevieve Nnaji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Just as many Nigerian entertainment stars have voiced their minds on the barbaric xenophobic attacks being unleashed on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, Nollywood leading lady, Genevieve has joined the party but instead of being intemperate like many others, the ‘Lionheart’ star has elected to go philosophical.

Speaking on the development, she stated that South Africans had shown Nigerians countless times who they were.

The super star, on her Instagram page, wrote “A life with us isn’t the worse thing.

They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them.“It’s time to show them who we are.

But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too.“It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got.

We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things here.“We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay ahead of it. Long live Nigeria.”

Tiwa Savage in the same vein has also cancelled her musical show scheduled to hold in South Africa.

Vanguard