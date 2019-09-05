According to him, this is to encourage exchange of ideas and views to promote relations between the two countries from the prism of youth leaders and come up with progressive recommendations.
Moroe said: “The NYCN, GPI and CYMS have declared their readiness to do this and we are making arrangement to achieve the desired goals.
“Based on the discussion that we had, it is important for us to chat the cause for unity between Nigerians and South Africans at this period, because we share historical values.
“There is a need for us to cultivate the culture of tolerance and co-existence between the people of South Africa and people of Nigeria.
“It is important that we take advantage of the dialogue that we have had today to rebuild the much needed social engagement.
“It is important to educate the youth of South Africa and Nigeria to understand the history of cordiality shared between both countries and by such means there can be appreciation”.
‘We believe that it is important that we engage in discussion with the South African people to proffer solutions to xenophobic attacks, rather than escalating the problem which can bring shame to the continent.
“As a result of our discussion we have agreed that we are going to South Africa to hear from them directly and to also get to the root cause of the problem and bring an end to it,” Shagari said.
He said that solution to the crisis should not just be left for governments of both countries alone, but urged youths to key into platforms for engagement in discussions to chat way forward.
Also, the Director General of CYMS, Obinna Nwaka, promised to produce comprehensive reports from the programme and submitted to governments of both countries.
“This issue about xenophobic attack is not just for governments alone, it is the youth, who can really proffer solution to it and they should not be left behind.
He, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient, calm and remain peaceful in their dealings, to promote amicable resolution of the dispute.
NAN reports that the date and duration of the proposed programme is yet to be decided by the high commission and the youth based organisations.