Xenophobia: Shoprite condemns attack of Nigerians in South Africa

By Rasheed Sobowale

South African retail store in Nigeria, Shoprite, has condemned in its entirety, the xenophobic attack in its country home against Nigerians.

A release by Shoprite, made available to Vanguard title: SHOPRITE NIGERIA SPEAKS OUT AGAINST XENOPHOBIA, categorically condemned the move, saying “In the light of recent attacks on other Africans especially Nigerians living in South Africa: Shoprite Nigeria in strong terms wishes to condemn any kind of xenophobic violence and intimidation against the citizens of other countries, anywhere in the world.

“Then retailer (Shoprite) is highly concerned at the act against foreign nationals that sporadically flared up in South Africa and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is now being levelled against South Africans living in Nigeria.

“As a reputable company with deep African root who employs thousands of African nationals and most importantly work tirelessly to bring low prices to 14 countries outside of South Africa; we no doubt have excelled due to our peaceful co-existence and collaboration, hence we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent.

“Shoprite Nigeria appeals to the general public of South Africa and Nigeria to protect the human dignity and safety of every pwersons living in both countries.

“We remain committed to working with and alongside industry as well as appropriate consumer goods to engage relevant stakeholders so that decisive actions are taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals – in the same vein convey our strong position against xenophobia.”

