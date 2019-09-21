Senator Annie Okonkwo has commended the gesture of the Chairman of Air Peace Nigeria, Chief Allen Onyema for evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

This was contained in a statement made available by Okonkwo who represented Anambra Central senatorial district in the Senate.

Okonkwo said the gesture of the Chairman of Air Peace was the height of philanthropic activities that will always be appreciated by Nigerians.

Okonkwo urged the federal government, state governments and other well meaning Nigerians to volunteer more resources to enable Nigerians stranded in South Africa to return to Nigeria.

According to him, “Many lost their lives and means of livelihood to xenophobic attacks by South Africans. Allen Onyema has shown capacity and candor, he will always be appreciated.”

Vanguard