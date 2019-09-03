By Emmanuel Okogba

South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known professionally as AKA is currently trending on twitter after a tweet he sent irked a lot of Nigerians as it didn’t seem to douse tension resulting from the xenophobic attack on African foreigners in South Africa.

AKA tweeted ‘stay in your country’ on a day Nigerians and the rest of Africa are thinking of how to come to terms with the xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa.

AKA who is not new to controversy also took to twitter after South Africa’s 1-2 loss to Nigeria in the quarter-finals during the Nations Cup and wrote “We should have just lost to Egypt … rather than Nigeria.”

As a sign of disapproval, a check by Vanguard revealed that Nigerian singer, Davido has unfollowed AKA on Instagram, an action that is being hailed by many.

Also, in their usual fashion, Nigerians have been on AKA’s twitter handle trading words with the rapper.

See some reactions to AKA’s tweet below…

Imagine I said “stay in your country” … the uproar. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

You gotta stay in your country, we don’t want any South African celebrities in Nigeria no more — Youngboss (@Kesss101) September 3, 2019

Which one is “imagine if I said “ say it with you chest….Are you scared. — Ene (@Airneh__) September 3, 2019

With your head like ST Louis cube sugar… You no wan get sense abi. Ask For the meaning of “AKA” in Yoruba 😂 ode — Ninjitsu (@mukhtar_usman) September 3, 2019

You are as wicked as those people attacking us… I pray you get the same fate as those being attacked — Sept 6th🔥 (@zeekxxl) September 3, 2019

Man, you talk too much, Always controversial….. — Captain (@carlead24) September 3, 2019

Aka loves Nigeria, unfortunately the naija tweeps are just angry at everyone at this point — Stanswempu 🐐 (@mbusoSavvy) September 3, 2019

U see Why Casper calls you a SNITCH.. — ***V.J SUGAR RUSH*** (@Thefranknation) September 3, 2019

