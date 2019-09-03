Breaking News
Xenophobia: S/African rapper, AKA says ‘stay in your country’, Davido unfollows, Nigerians react

By Emmanuel Okogba

South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known professionally as AKA is currently trending on twitter after a tweet he sent irked a lot of Nigerians as it didn’t seem to douse tension resulting from the xenophobic attack on African foreigners in South Africa.

AKA tweeted ‘stay in your country’ on a day Nigerians and the rest of Africa are thinking of how to come to terms with the xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa.

AKA who is not new to controversy also took to twitter after South Africa’s 1-2 loss to Nigeria in the quarter-finals during the Nations Cup and wrote “We should have just lost to Egypt … rather than Nigeria.”

As a sign of disapproval, a check by Vanguard revealed that Nigerian singer, Davido has unfollowed AKA on Instagram, an action that is being hailed by many.

Also, in their usual fashion, Nigerians have been on AKA’s twitter handle trading words with the rapper.

See some reactions to AKA’s tweet below…

