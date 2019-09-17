…as Gbajabiamila Queries, Threatens To Report Minister to President

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

In retaliation to the recurring xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, one of the suggestions the House of Representatives may be presenting before the President this week, would be for the country, to severe all ties with the Republic of South Africa, for at least three months,

The recommendation came yesterday, as an amendment to the prayers of a “Motion of Urgent National Importance”, moved by Hon. Bagus Dachung (APC-Plateau).

While ruling on the motion which was debated for an hour, the Speaker adopted the prayer, saying “it will be kept in view” for discussion at a meeting with the President in the week.