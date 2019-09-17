Breaking News
Xenophobia: Reps meet Buhari, consider cutting off ties with South Africa

On 4:32 pmIn News, Politicsby

…as Gbajabiamila Queries, Threatens To Report Minister to President

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

In retaliation to the recurring xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, one of the suggestions the House of Representatives may be presenting before the President this week, would be for the country, to severe all ties with the Republic of South Africa, for at least three months,

The recommendation came yesterday, as an amendment to the prayers of a “Motion of Urgent National Importance”, moved by Hon. Bagus Dachung (APC-Plateau).
While ruling on the motion which was debated for an hour, the Speaker adopted the prayer, saying “it will be kept in view” for discussion at a meeting with  the President in the week.
Earlier, the Speaker had frowned at an alleged refusal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama to appear before House Plenary and before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, to brief them on his efforts, to address the plight of Nigerians in the Republic of South Africa.
After a reference to sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, Hon. Gbajabiamila , threatened that “I will be speaking to the President on this(refusal of the Minister to honour our invitation)”. Sections 88 and 89 stress the power of the National Assembly to summon, investigate and recommend punitive measures against all persons in and outside government.
The House may also push for the review of the nation’s foreign policy, as a way of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians worldwide. The motion was referred to Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Matters and Treaties and Protocols. Recall that Speaker Gbajabiamila had earlier mandated the House of Representatives committee on foreign affairs, to immediately commence investigations into the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians with a view to arriving at a concrete solution.

Chairman of the House committee on foreign affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC/Adamawa) was tasked to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief the Committee on efforts of his ministry to combat the xenophobic attacks meted out against Nigerians. But the Minister, has on several occasions, according to the Green Chamber, refused to appear.

The House in Plenary, also considered for second reading, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Investments and Securities Act of 2007, to Provide for a greater Transparency and Accountability in Finances of Securities and Exchange Commission”,  and “A Bill for an Act to Establish Cancer Registry to make Provision for Compilation of Statistics Record of the Incidence of Cancer, to Provide a basis for direction of Programmes for Research and for other Cancer Prevention”, sponsored by Hon. Uzoma Abonta(PDP/Abia) and Hon. Nicholas Ossai(Delta/PDP) respectively.

