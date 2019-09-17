…as Gbajabiamila Queries, Threatens To Report Minister to President
By Tordue Salem, Abuja
In retaliation to the recurring xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, one of the suggestions the House of Representatives may be presenting before the President this week, would be for the country, to severe all ties with the Republic of South Africa, for at least three months,
Chairman of the House committee on foreign affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC/Adamawa) was tasked to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief the Committee on efforts of his ministry to combat the xenophobic attacks meted out against Nigerians. But the Minister, has on several occasions, according to the Green Chamber, refused to appear.
The House in Plenary, also considered for second reading, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Investments and Securities Act of 2007, to Provide for a greater Transparency and Accountability in Finances of Securities and Exchange Commission”, and “A Bill for an Act to Establish Cancer Registry to make Provision for Compilation of Statistics Record of the Incidence of Cancer, to Provide a basis for direction of Programmes for Research and for other Cancer Prevention”, sponsored by Hon. Uzoma Abonta(PDP/Abia) and Hon. Nicholas Ossai(Delta/PDP) respectively.
