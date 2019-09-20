Xenophobia: Rep. tells legislators to donate to Air Peace crew

A member of the House of Representatives, Dr Ajibola Muraina (PDP-Oyo), has urged his colleagues to donate at least N100,000 each for the cabin crew of Air Peace Airline involved in the rescuing stranded Nigerians suffering xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Muraina made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He commended the house for taking the lead in honouring the Chairman of the Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, who is evacuating stranded Nigerians in South Africa free of charge.

The legislator said that the pilots and cabin crew refused to collect their due allowances, offering it as their contribution to nation-building.

Muraina said that the actions of Onyema and his staff should reawaken the milk of kindness Nigerians are known for all over the world.

“The National Assembly has taken the lead in appreciating the return of the spirit of selflessness, being our brothers’ keepers and exhibiting milk of kindness.

“I humbly suggest that the National Assembly should demonstrate a further lead by example.

“I suggest most humbly that my noble colleagues from the National Assembly should consider making token donations from their salaries, whatever amount they deem it starting from N100,000 each upwards, for the cabin crew of Air Peace.

“They have worked and continue to work without taking any allowance, the Nigerians that have been evacuated back to Nigeria and those that may still further be evacuated.

“This token may be useful for the evacuated Nigerians in whatever form, the cabin crew would also have been appreciated somehow.

“This may signpost a new beginning of Nigerians demonstrating milk of kindness towards each other,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the conduct of Onyema should be seen as a clarion call on all Nigerians of financial and other capacities all over the world to be selfless and be willing and ready at all times to assist fellow countrymen.

