Xenophobia: NYPF condemns attacks on Nigerians, tasks FG

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, has condemned in all ramifications the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa stressing that the Federal Government must rise up and defend the lives of its citizens at home and abroad.

In a statement issued by NYPF’s Director of Media & Communication Yewande Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja, NYPF described the videos and reports on social media of the attacks on Nigerians and other African Nationals in South Africa as “very disturbing”. She urged the FG to tackle this issue with all sense of urgency that it requires, also take adequate immediate actions to stop the upsurge.

Stated that the continuous destruction of businesses, killings, looting, arson of properties belonging to Nigerians in South Africa is unnecessary for, in-humane and must stop immediately.

While recounting the role Nigeria played in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, Yewande noted that it was disheartening that South Africa would pay Nigeria back with Xenophobia.

“It is quite painful and demoralizing that Nigeria as a big brother in African can be treated in such a degrading way in Africa.

‘‘This is one too many attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, we have an emergency on our hands and the government must be proactive’’ she said.

She condemned the current attacks on South African business in the country noting that these businesses employ Nigerians.

She however called on the government

to act swiftly because Nigerians are becoming relentless based on the attacks on South African businesses in the country.

