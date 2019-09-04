Xenophobia: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to South Africa

….Pulls out of economic forum

…As Buhari, Osinbajo, Onyeama meet behind closed doors in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THERE are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may any moment recall the Nigeria High Commissioner, to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala.

The move according to a reliable Presidency source was for the government to have consultation with him over the xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa.

The source who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter also hinted that Nigeria has also pulled out of World Economic Forum on Africa in Capetown, South Africa, scheduled to hold between September 4-6 over the xenophobic attacks.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the World Economic forum.

It will be recalled that some other African countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Malawi had earlier announced their pulling out of the event.

Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC) and Peter Mutharika (Malawi) have all withdrawn from the event.

According to the source, Nigeria had also demanded for full compensation for the victims of the attacks.

The decision was reached after President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had brainstormed on the unwarranted and provocative attacks of Nigeria in South Africa.

It will also be recalled that Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama had on Tuesday at a joint news briefing with the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe, insisted that the victims of the xenophobic attacks should be compensated.

He also ruled out the possibility of Nigeria government retaliating the attacks on her nationals in South Africa.

Onyeama in the briefing said, “In the first place, we must address the issue of compensation. There has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians that have suffered loss and we are going to absolutely push forward.”

The attacks, looting and burning of businesses allegedly owned by Nigeria in South Africa had on Wednesday morning, sparked off protest in Abuja as some irate youths stormed a Shoprite mall in Abuja to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

This led to traffic gridlock in some streets in the city Centre though the Police were prompt to rescue the situation.

