Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has praised Air Peace chief executive Chief Allen Onyema for offering to evacuate Nigerian returnees from South Africa free of charge.

Mr Onyekachi Ebere-Njoku, Deputy National Coordinator of ILDC made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines volunteered to send an aircraft from Sept. 6 to evacuate Nigerians who wished to return to Nigeria free of charge.

Ebere-Njoku described Onyema as a true patriot, whose selfless service should be emulated by all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said: “There are many Nigerians, who are in the position to assist Nigerian citizens, who need assistance in South Africa, with their private jets especially as it concerns the xenophobic attacks but they did not.

“By his decision and action, Onyema has shown love for both his country and his countrymen.

“I think that he deserves to be honoured for quality leadership shown during the Xenophobia attacks on Nigeria, by the Initiative for Leadership Development and Change.”

The deputy coordinator of the initiative praised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for the promise it made to assist the returnees with funds to enable them to start up small enterprises for self-sustenance.

According to him, such an opportunity will avail the returnees the opportunity to better their livelihood.

Ebere-Njoku, who condemned xenophobia in totality, urged the South African government to do all it could to end xenophobia in the country in the interest of the socio-political and economic growth and development of Africa.

The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change was established to promote leadership efficiency for economic prosperity and stability in Nigeria in particular, and in Africa at large.

Vanguard