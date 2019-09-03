A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Gbokuga Ikengboju (PDP-Ondo), has called on the Federal Government to engage the government of South Africa to prevent escalation of xenophobic attack.

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Mr Israel Fagbemigun, Ikengboju expressed concern about the recent attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

The legislator stressed the need for disgruntled South Africans to respect the right of other Africans.

He said that across the continent, Africans are allowed to live peacefully as law abiding residents in any country of their choice as enshrined in the African Chatter for Human and Peoples Right.

Ikengboju who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in Ondo said that Articles 4 and 6 of the African Chatter on Human and Peoples Right was clear.

“Human beings are inviolable, every human being shall be entitled to respect for his life and the integrity of his person; no one may be arbitrarily deprived of this right.

“Every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person, no one may be deprived of his freedom except for reasons and conditions previously laid down by law. In particular, no one may be arbitrarily arrested or detained,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, our brothers in South Africa must also remember the historical contributions of the Nigerian government and people to the anti apartheid struggle for their liberation.

He said that South Africans must recall when more than 10.5 million dollars was donated to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SAFR) by the Nigerian workers and students.

He said that it was also worthy of note that the stay of Nigerians in their country had not been without tangible economic gain to the South African economy.

“I, therefore, call on the Federal government to expedite actions on calling the South Africa government to prevent further escalation of the attacks and ensure that every victim of these heinous crimes against humanity is adequately compensated.

“Those found guilty of this xenophobic crime must also be made to face the full rot of the law and consequences of their actions, as it is not only condemnable but morally reprehensible,” he said.

