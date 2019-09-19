By Vincent Ujumadu

The kinsmen of the chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema in Ihiala local government area in Anambra State and the All progressives Congress, APC, Young Progressives Forum in the South East have poured encomiums on the airline operator for doing the country proud through the airlift of Nigerians facing xenophobic attack in South Africa.

The member representing Ihiala federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Ifeanyi Momah, his colleague in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Chidi Udemadu and the chairman of Ihiala local government area, Mr. Greg Okafor described the Air Peace boss as a great ambassador of the area.

This came as the APC Young Progressives Forum said Onyema’s action exemplified the principle of solidarity with the human family and commitment to the common good.

According to a letter addressed to Onyema, the people of Ihiala said he had brought so much goodwill and honour to his local government through his action.

The letter read in part:”The large number of Nigerians he touches their lives daily pray for not just him, but also his people. We note in particular the airlifting of hundreds of Nigerians stranded in South Africa in the face of renewed xenophobic siege free of charge.

“It is, therefore, with immense joy that we congratulate our outstanding son, the founder and chairman of Nigeria’s biggest airline for selflessly undertaking the unprecedented patriotic duty.

“His love for humanity stands him out as an uncommon Nigerian leader and patriot. He is without question a farsighted entrepreneur Nigerian, who has over the years, been working quietly to assist all kinds of people, particularly the needy”.

In its message to the airline operator, the South-East APC Young Progressive Forum joined the House of Representatives in calling for the award of a national honour to Onyema.

National coordinator of the group, Comrade Paschal Otimkpu said the gesture to respond to such a critical situation to save Nigerian citizens regardless of ethnic background was commendable.

“The gesture is a show of patriotism and worthy of a national honor. I hope other well-meaning Nigerians will emulate it to help give succour to the victims of the attacks.

“Onyema was moved by sheer patriotism and love of humanity, especially the downtrodden and the distressed. This shows that there are still Nigerians with a deep sense of patriotism and the love of our country. The gesture is timely and should serve as a motivation for others,” Otimkpu added.

He observed that Nigerians were far more united than most people seemed to appreciate, advising that it was only when we act as one united country that we could make progress.

