Xenophobia: I ‘ll not allow reprisal attack in Kwara — CP

The Kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has vowed to prevent reprisal attack on South African companies in Kwara, following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and foreigners in South Africa.

Egbetokun said this on Wednesday at a news conference at the state police headquarters, Ilorin.

He said his officers and men had been stationed to monitor hot spots to prevent unnecessary mob and destruction by the masses.

“We have our men on ground and ready to prevent retaliation or destruction of any kind in Kwara. We want peace.

“There have been reports from some parts of the country on plan to retaliate by some sections of the public. We need to be on alert and prevent such thing for now,” Egbetokun said.

The police boss urged police officers to shun corruption and be committed to selfless service.

He warned that he would not condole indiscipline of any kind and unprofessional conduct by his men.

“Officers who engage in extortion and other negative behavior, under my command, will not be spared.”

He also said 17 police officers from the command were in detention, going through orderly room trial for conducting themselves discreditably.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbetokun honoured 37 officers with awards for their commitment and dedication to duty, at the occasion.

He described the officers as outstanding and good ambassadors of Nigeria, portraying the good image of Nigerian Police Force.

Egbetokun assured that outstanding performance by officers would always attract commendation. (NAN)

