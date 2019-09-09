Tells FG to facilitate Leah Sharibu’s release as it claims she is alive

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, has condemned the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the current spate of killings and looting of properties of foreigners, especially those of Nigerians in that country.

CCN in its general meeting held at Calvary Chapel Episcopal House, Onitsha Anambra State, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take urgent steps to wade into the crisis to save the lives of Nigerians affected by the Xenophobic attacks and appealed to Nigerian citizens at home not retaliate.

It also appealed to the Federal government to facilitate through its security apparatus, the release of Leah Sharibu, following its recent pronouncement alluding that she is still alive.

In a statement, CCN issued after its meeting in Onitsha, which was signed by its Anambra State Chairman, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, PhD, the group also frowned at the high rate of insecurity in different parts of Nigeria and calls on the Federal government to ensure the safety of all Nigerians irrespective of their religion, tribe or geographical location.

The Christian body also expressed worry over the menace of flood and its threats to life due to rainy season and called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and all other corresponding agencies ensure safety of lives and property of the people, just as it urges people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safe areas, while urging citizens to avoid blocking drainages with waste or erecting structures on waterways.

CCN while calling for all to join hands in stopping evil in the country, it appreciates the campaign against human trafficking, rape, and child abuse, being embarked upon by the Anambra State CCN Women Wing, WOWICCN and the Youth Wing, YOWICCN.

The Anambra State CCN congratulates the acting Chief Judge of Anambra State Hon. Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and Bishop-Elect of the Diocese of Nnewi, Venerable Ndubuisi Obi, and urged them to ensure speedy delivery of justice in the State and remain prayerful as the lord enable them to take up their mantle of leadership respectively.

“The Council while commending Governor Willie Obiano for his administrative prowess and making sure the state remains safe, it urged him to take steps to address deplorable state of roads in some parts of the state which has increased traffic hold-ups in Onitsha and its environs.”

Vanguard