Xenophobia: Buhari, South African Special Envoy meet in Aso Rock 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Xenophobia: PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Special Envoy from the South African, Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with the Nigerian President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The South African delegation arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, around 2.13pm with Acting South Africa Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Monroe.

The delegation is in Abuja over the increasing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans living in South Africa.

It was reported that President Ramaphosa was sending the delegation to plead with the Nigerian President and some other African Presidents over the onslaught by the South Africans against foreign nationals in their country.

Apart from many Nigerians losing their lives in the country over the attacks, the first batch of 189 Nigerians returned to Nigeria last week Wednesday while more are expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Due to the attacks, many Nigerians have been expecting the Nigerian government to take far reaching decisions over the matter.

But Ramaphosa had dispatched three special envoys to Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, to deliver messages of pan-African unity and solidarity.

The envoys will deliver messages on the violence that erupted in some parts of South Africa resulting in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of properties.

They are in Abuja to reassure President Buhari and Nigerians that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity.

At the meeting, they are also expected to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law.

They will also brief Buhari on the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account.

Xenophobia attacks in South Africa have been on the rise as foreigners were accused of taking up employment that should have been for locals.

Recall that President Buhari had a fortnight ago sent a special envoy led by the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Abubakar Rufai, to Ramaphosa.

Rufia had submitted his report to President Buhari on his return to Nigeria.

Despite the Special Envoy by President Buhari, the South Africans went ahead to attack Nigerians and other foreigners in their country, looting and destroying their shops.

The Nigerian Government has insisted that South Africa must pay compensation to those that were victims of the unprovoked attacks but South Africa said there was nothing like compensation on her laws.