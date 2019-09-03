By Gabriel Ewepu

AMNESTY International Nigeria, AI, Nigeria, and Concerned Nigerians, CN, Tuesday, expressed disappointment over South Africa’s recent attacks on Nigerians living and doing business in that country.

The Chairman, Board of Amnesty International, Auwal Rafsanjani, and the Convener, Prince Deji Adeyanju, told Vanguard in separate telephone chats that the action by South Africans is unacceptable.

Rafsanjani said both countries Presidents should sit and iron out issues that have led to the attacks and reach a lasting solution that would bring about peaceful co-existence between South Africans and Nigerians.

He said: “I will strongly recommend that the Nigerian government calls for a discussion with the South African government on this unfortunate development (Xenophobia) of killing Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

“Secondly, pending assurance by the South African government on protecting Nigerians and their businesses Nigerians should stop going to South Africa.

“Thirdly, all Nigerians living in South Africa and those visiting must report to the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa for proper documentation.

“Finally, Nigerians living in South Africa must comply with their rules and report any breaches of Nigerians right.”

Meanwhile, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju, described the (Xenophobia) attacks by South Africans on Nigerians and their businesses as unfortunate and very sad, despite Nigeria and other African countries’ interventions and struggles to end apartheid in that country.

Adeyanju said, “The attacks by South Africans on Nigerians and other foreigners in that country is a very sad development. It is unfortunate that we will witness the same South Africa the whole continent stood behind and for side-by-side.

“Almost everybody contributed to an independent South Africa. If one knew a child that we were saving will one day become a monster.”

He further stated that the solution to these frequent attacks experienced by Nigerians in South Africa is to look inward by the government and do the needful.

“Since South Africa has decided to become a terrorist in the continent terrorizing its brothers and neighbours, we believe that the solution to this issue is one to look inward and we have to identify Nigerians are leaving the country to go elsewhere because if you say Nigerians in South Africa should come back home the question one will begin to ask is which home or ‘Hell Fire’ that is the question.

“If our leaders will focus on why they were elected and not on senseless and baseless looting of public funds I believe all that we are suffering as a result of corruption would have been avoided”, he added.

