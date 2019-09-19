Breaking News
Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Odunayo Adekuoroye. PHOTO: Guardian Nigeria

Adekuoroye defeated Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority in the 57kg category to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, NAN reported.

The 25-year-old was, however, displaced by Japan’s Rusako Kawai, 6-1 in the women’s 57kg semi finals later in the day and will now battle for the bronze medal on Thursday.

