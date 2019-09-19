By Taiye Olayemi/Olaitan Idris, Lagos

Twins World Creation, the organisers of World Twins Festival, have called on the Federal Government to use the forthcoming festival scheduled for Igbo-Ora, Oyo State on Oct. 12, to showcase the country’s tourism potential.

Mr Kehinde Oguntoye, Chairman of the firm, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the call became necessary because over 5,000 set of twins across the world had indicated interest in the festival.

Oguntoye said that the figure was a significant increase from the 2,034 set of twins recorded in the 2018 edition.

He said that Igbo-Ora was chosen because it was seen as the land of twins in Nigeria.

According to him, most of the twins registered for the 10-year-old festival are from France, Ghana, Belgium, Poland, among other countries.

According to him, the Twin Festival held in China in 2016 brought estimated $4.63 million revenue to the Chinese economy in two days.

“This can be replicated in Nigeria to generate revenue because Nigeria has the highest concentration of twins in the world.

“The Federal Government can promote it like it is done in sports and other major events,” he said.

He said that Nigeria could gain from this due to the huge number of twins and multiple births the nation was blessed with.

According to Oguntoye, the festival is also meant to assist parents of the less privileged twins on how to cater for their needs.

“The aim is to give room for twins across the world to mingle and exchange cultural ties.

“The festival will also dwell on a campaign against what most twins’ parents do; begging for money to feed their twins, which is not dignifying and it should be discouraged,” he said.

Vanguard News