World Bank partners Akwa Ibom to execute 30 projects in communities

By Chioma Onuegbu

The World Bank has partnered Akwa Ibom state Agency for Community and Social Development Projects CSDP to execute 30 life- touching projects in ten communities across the state.

National Coordinator Federal Project Support Units (FPSU), Dr Abdulkareem Obaje disclosed this yesterday in Uyo during a one-day training for Monitoring and Evaluation officials of the project unit drawn from nine states in South-South and South East on the theme ‘Environmental and Social Safeguard’

Obaje who commended Akwa Ibom’s performance in execution of community development projects emphasized the performance informed the choice of the state for the hosting of the training workshop.

He, however, warned that community development projects must be strategically positioned in line with the federal government determination to improve infrastructure at the grassroots.

His words, “I commend Akwa Ibom state community and Social Development Project, CSDP for emerging the best in South-South and South-East regions in the implementation of projects. Other states should emulate the Akwa Ibom model in the execution of projects. “With this level of performance, the government would be consistent in payment of counterpart funds to encourage the Agency in rural development.”

Responding, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel expressed the hope that the training would address environmental hazards and other problems that hinders the implementation of projects in rural communities such as flood, and land ownership tussles.

Emmanuel who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep sea Mr. Akan Okon commended CSDP team for their efforts so far towards the implementation of projects in the zone.