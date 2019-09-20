The National Council for Women Societies, (NCWS) has called for fair and credible governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States,

Bayelsa and Kogi will hold their governorship elections on November 16.

The National President of NCWS, Dr. Gloria Shoda, made the call in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja

Shoda also appealed for a level playground for all candidates to ensure peaceful elections.

“We encourage all Bayelsa and Kogi indigenes and residents of voting age to turn out and vote enmasse for the candidates of their choice on Saturday.

”As we encourage people to turn out, the security agencies must also protect the electorate, especially the vulnerable ones like women, the aged and people living with disabilities,’’ she said.

Shoda urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to ensure that vote-buying and any other form of voters’ inducement are discouraged.

The NCWC president, however, urged women to be gender-sensitive in their support for candidates during and after the elections. (NAN)..

Vanguard News Nigeria