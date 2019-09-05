Woman loses 40 years old marriage for denying hubby sex

By Jane Echewodo

A 52-year-old trader, Mrs. Halimatu Salami, has lost her 40-year-old marriage before a Customary Court sitting in Igando for starving her husband sex.

In the view of the estranged husband’s plea Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, the court president dissolves the union.

While delivering the judgment Koledoye, said that it appeared that the estranged couple was tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile both parties had failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“I hereby pronounce the marriage between Mr. Ganiyu Salami and Mrs. Halimatu Salami dissolved, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Both of you should go on your separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.”

“The custody of the last born, who is 17-year-old is awarded to Halimatu while Ganiyu must be paying N5, 000 months for her feeding and must also be responsible for her education and general welfare.”

Koledoye ordered Ganiyu to pay severance of N250,000 to the respondent for her to move on with her life and also pay N150,000 for her to secure another accommodation.

It could be recalled that the Islamic cleric, Mr. Ganiyu Salami, had earlier told the court that his wife had denied him his matrimonial rights by failing in her conjugal duties.

“My wife who sleeps eats my food and drinks my water has been starving me of sex for 16 years now. She will not even allow me to neither touch her nor make love to her.”

According to the 59-year-old man, his marriage to Halimatu has been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels; he does not have peace of mind.

The petitioner also accused his wife of threatening to kill him.

“Another cleric who lives with me told me that my wife was after my life, that she gave him charms to put in my food.

“There was a day she wanted to stab me with a broken bottle but for the quick intervention of my friend who entered at that time and collected the bottle from her.”

The embittered husband further alleged that his wife turned their children against him, that she once ordered their firstborn to beat him up.

“My son beat me up mercilessly and tore my clothes to pieces with my wife’s consent,’’ he said.

Ganiyu claimed that Halimatu gave out their daughters’ in marriage without his knowledge and consent and that he had never met any of his sons-in-law.

Salami, said that his wife was after the property he inherited from his late father.

“My father’s property belongs to me alone, my wife and children cannot inherit my father’s property but can only inherit my property.

“My wife is fighting to take over my father’s property from me, claiming it belongs to her and the children.

“I later bought land in her name so that she and the children can have that as their inheritance, but she went to the landowners begging them to sell the land and give her the money.”

He begged the court to terminate the marriage so that he can have peace, live long and enjoy life.

However, the respondent, Halimatu, who consented to the dissolution of their marriage, admitted denying her husband sex.

“I was ill at a time and when I recovered from my illness, my husband refused to sleep with me, claiming I am a madwoman.

“He went and married another woman without my knowledge and when he later wanted to sleep with me, I refused.”

The mother of eight children said that her husband and their first son had a misunderstanding that their son beat up her husband but she never ordered him to beat his father.

She also denied giving anyone charm to kill her husband and also said she never attempted to stab him with a bottle.

Halimatu denied trying to sell the land her husband bought for her.

Vanguard