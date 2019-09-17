Breaking News
Wildlife Society honours Buratai with award

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai receives ‘FELLOW WILDLIFE SOCIETY OF NIGERIA HONOUR AWARD’. The award was received on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Anthony Bamidele Omozoje at the Wildlife Society of Nigeria Annual Conference 2019.

The conference which was organised by the Wildlife Society of Nigeria took place at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

According to a press release signed by Colonel Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed, deputy director, Army Public Relations, 2 Div, the conference afforded intellectuals the opportunity to brainstorm on Wildlife Conservation best practice. The theme of the conference was ” WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT CONTRIBUTION TO THE DIVERSIFYING ECONOMY”.

At the conference, the need to balance between wildlife resources utilisation and conservation for human sustainance was identified. The urgent need for increased funding and implementation of stronger forestry policy was also noted.

The General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen Anthony Bamidele Omozoje thanked the organisers of the conference for honouring the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai with the well deserved ‘ Fellow Wildlife Society of Nigeria Award’ for his contribution to wildlife conservation in Nigeria.

