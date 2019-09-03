Breaking News
Wike seeks federal, state govts’ partnership to fight oil theft

Port Harcourt—Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State has called on the Federal Government to come out strongly  to partner  the states to fight oil theft.

Speaking during a courtesy Visit by  by Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) with Mr Andreas Lammel and Dr Joachim Pfeiffer of the German Federal Parliament, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt,  Wike reiterated that oil bunkering has continued  to worsen because  of the participation of security agencies.

He said: “The issue of oil theft, some of the security agencies are part of it. When you see oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved.  They are fully involved.  If the Federal Government comes strongly and partner the states, you will find out that we will be able to solve  some of the problems.

“Also, we have the problem of politicisation of security.  It is unfortunate in this country.”

Wike said that the security framework of the state was negatively affected by oil majors patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs.

He said that the Rivers State Security Council took a decision in liaison with the oil majors to stop the patronage  of cult groups for such jobs.

“We have told oil majors to patronise official state security agencies and stop patronising  cult groups  for surveillance jobs.  This is because part of the problem is the oil majors continued  patronage of cult groups,” he said.

He called for collaboration with the German Government and the German Foundation in the fight against  insecurity.

Earlier, Country Representative of Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) , Dr Vladimir Kreck said the visit was aimed at advancing economic development in the country.

He said: “We have been providing support for the democratic development of Nigeria since 2001. In Rivers State, we have been providing capacity building for lawmakers and security agencies.”

He said the foundation invited two German federal lawmakers to Nigeria to acquaint themselves on the economic development programmes of the country.

Also speaking, a German federal lawmaker, Andreas Lammel said the main objective of the visit was to understand the economic development process and discuss oil production and development in Rivers State.

Dr Joachim Pfeifer, another German federal lawmaker said this was his first visit to Nigeria and he is interested in building cooperation between  the two countries.

