Alhaji Mohammed Abudullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology has advised Mrs Silifat Sule, wife of Nasarawa State governor to initiate programmes that would motivate girl-child to embrace science education.

Abudullahi gave the advice when a delegation of women from the state, led by the governor’s wife paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja.

The minister said the visit would open a channel of communication with the office of the wife of the governor to support science education.

“We will leverage on your influence to see how we can encourage our children, especially the girl-child, toward embracing science as subject at primary and secondary.

“ It is important that we encourage our children to be ready to look at science, not as a subject that is too difficult, but a course they can do in future

“The ministry is willing support you to achieve this,’’ he said.

Abudullahi told his guests that the ministry had been in the fore front of promoting technology and innovation in the country.

“We have so many research institutions that produce first class materials and innovations to transform the nation’s economy.

“At the ministry level, we support research activities and support students to study sciences.

“Our goal is to commercialise these researches so that they can be used to transform our economy,’’ he said.

The minister, however, thanked Sule for visiting him and prayed for her to succeed, saying “your visit is a record-breaking one.

“It is also a morale booster for me that back home; I have the support of my mothers.

Earlier, Sule said the delegation came to visit the minister to identify with him and to wish him well in his new office.

“We are here to congratulate you on your appointment.

“ Your appointment is not a surprise to us from your records in Nasarawa. Our prayer is that God will guide you to succeed in office,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdullahi is the former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government before his new appointment.

He was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari and deployed as the Minister of State for Science and Technology on Aug. 21 (NAN)

